Gilman City man facing 17 counts of harassment and assault has trial scheduled to begin on May 23, 2023

A jury trial has been rescheduled for a Gilman City man accused of making physical contact with multiple female students at South Harrison School when he was a substitute teacher.

The trial for 59-year-old Stephen Marshall is set to be in Livingston County from May 23rd through 25th. A pre-trial is scheduled for May 4th.

A jury trial was previously scheduled to start on November 29, 2022, however, it was canceled in early November, and the case was continued to December 13th.

Marshall has been charged with eight counts of felony first-degree harassment and nine counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

The case was transferred on a change of venue from Harrison County to Livingston County in October.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Marshall of causing physical contact with, kissing, and invading the personal space of girls who were 12 and 13 years old. This allegedly happened between August 2020 and December 2021.

The probable cause affidavit says Marshall knew the girls would regard the conflict as offensive or provocative.

