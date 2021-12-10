Gilman City man facing charges after allegedly making physical contact with female students at South Harrison school

A Gilman City man faces multiple charges after he allegedly made physical contact with multiple female students at South Harrison School when he was a substitute teacher.

Fifty-eight-year-old Stephen Marshall has been charged with six counts of felony first-degree harassment and 10 counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault with a special victim. Bond is set at $100,000 cash only.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Marshall of causing physical contact with, kissing, and invading the personal space of 12 and 13-year-old girls between August 2020 and December 2021 with the purpose to cause emotional stress. The affidavit says Marshall knew the girls would regard the conflict as offensive or provocative.