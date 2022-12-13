Obituary & Services: Valerie V. Lee

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Valerie V. Lee, 79, a resident of Spickard, Missouri died at 5:50 am, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm., Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Spickard Christian Church. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri.

Family visitation will be Friday from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the church.

Memorials to the Half Rock Cemetery may be left with Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Mrs. Lee was born January 31, 1943, in Titusville, Pennsylvania the daughter of Wesley Adam and Lucy Loretta Fay McKean Brown.

Before retiring she was employed by Lake View Restaurant of Trenton, Missouri.

She was a member of the Spickard Christian Church.

On September 20, 1970, she was married to Gary Lee in Spickard, Missouri.

Her survivors include her husband Gary of the home, two daughters Candy Schoba and husband Bill, North Washington, Iowa, Tina Herring and husband Keith, Trenton, Missouri; two sons Jeffery Lee and wife Chris, Paducah, Kentucky, Kenneth Lee and wife Alisha, Trenton, Missouri; Fourteen grandchildren Chandra, Angel, Tommy, Amanda, Cindal, Aaron, Katarina, Daria, Oksana, Montgomery, Laurie, McKenze, Abby, Vickie; twenty-five great-grandchildren; four sisters Carole Schenberg and husband Dick, Peggy and Husband Butch, Faye Fink, Ruby Deverick; one brother Sam Brown all of Oil City Pennsylvania. One sister-in-law Nancy Anderson, Spickard, Missouri; two brother-in-laws Dean Anderson, Tindall, Missouri, and Mike Anderson, Trenton, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law Helen Anderson, five children Ricky Mitchem, Steven Mitchem, Yvonnie Mitchem, Vickie Ellis, James Ellis; one grandchild Kenisha Lee; five brothers Teddy Brown, Dickie Brown, Donnie Brown, Bob Brown, James Brown; one sister-in-law Ruth Groom; six brother-in-law’s Gordon Anderson, John Lee, Louie Fink, David Groom, Buster Sterling, and Ron Deverick.

