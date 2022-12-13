Princeton Board of Education approves renewal of insurance

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education Monday evening approved the renewal of liability and property insurance with CPSK and the Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund. The cost will be $92,803, which is an increase of $10,322 from the previous year.

The board approved a resolution for participation in the Missouri Capital Asset Advantage Treasury and the instrument of adoption. The Missouri Capital Asset Advantage Treasury was established by Missouri public entities and associations seeking a full-service investment program to offer investments that maintain safety and liquidity while providing a competitive yield. The program involves a range of investment options and services, including online transactions and reporting.

The board approved the annual auditor’s reports from Conrad and Higgins.

School board filing will go until December 27th. The three seats up for reelection are Rick Ellsworth, Karla Meinke, and Marcie Davis. As of noon December 13th, four candidates had filed for the Princeton Board of Education. They are incumbents Davis and Meinke as well as Chet Ellsworth and Mitch Reger. The election will be on April 4th.

School will not be in session from December 17th through January 3rd. A teacher in service will be on January 3rd, and classes will resume on January 4th.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved Sawyer McCallon as an assistant baseball coach for the spring season.

Related