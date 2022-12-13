Cameron woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A woman who bought a Missouri Lottery “O Christmas Tree” scratchers ticket in Cameron won $100,000. The unidentified player purchased the ticket from the Trex Mart at 613 North Walnut.

The woman began scratching the ticket and stopped in disbelief when she saw the prize amount. She said she called her husband and told him he needed to come to help her finish scratching it. “O’Christmas Tree” is a $5 scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $5 to $100,000. There are more than $6.5 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including two more prizes of $100,000.

In fiscal year 2022, players in Clinton County won more than $3.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $301,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $645,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

