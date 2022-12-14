Obituary & Services: Margaret Evelyn Quinn

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Margaret Evelyn Quinn, age 89, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

She was born the daughter of Ralph “Gordon” and Helen Margaret (Speas) Murray on March 8, 1933, in Albany, Missouri. She was a 1951 graduate of Albany High School, where she was the Valedictorian of her class. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Central Methodist College, in Fayette, Missouri in 1986 at the age of 54. Margaret was a teacher at Breckenridge Elementary School, Breckenridge, Missouri, and was a substitute teacher for the Chillicothe School District.

Margaret married Reverend Robert Paul Quinn on August 5, 1953, in Albany, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2008.

Margaret was a member of the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, where she was a Sunday School Teacher and enjoyed a lifetime commitment and involvement with her church family. She was active in P.E.O. Chapter J.W., Baptist Home Board, and the Baptist Home Auxiliary. She was a champion of penmanship and sent many handwritten notes.

She is survived by three sons, Rob L. Quinn and his wife, Karen of Lathrop, Missouri; Kevin M. Quinn and his wife, Peggy of Columbia, Missouri; and Brian M. Quinn and his wife, Kimberly of Jefferson City, Missouri; six grandchildren, Matthew Quinn and wife, Melissa, Lauren Flowers and husband, Justin, Jennifer Johnston and husband, Brian, Drew Quinn and wife, Jill, Abigail Schaefferkoetter and husband, Justin, and Conner Quinn and wife, Sidney; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Dawn Quinn and husband, Rodney L. of Pleasant Hill, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Bob; two brothers, Alex Murray and Dennis Murray; sisters, Glenna Lykins and Marilee Murray.

Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Carmack Cemetery, Albany, Missouri on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri and/or the Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

