Gilman City man facing 17 counts of harassment and assault has jury trial scheduled

A jury trial has been scheduled for a Gilman City man accused of making physical contact with multiple female students at South Harrison School when he was a substitute teacher.

A two-day trial is scheduled for 59-year-old Stephen Marshall in Livingston County on November 29th and 30th. A pretrial conference is set for November 3rd.

Marshall faces eight counts of felony first-degree harassment and nine counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

The case was transferred from Harrison County on a change of venue earlier this month.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Marshall of causing physical contact with, kissing, and invading the personal space of girls who were 12 and 13 years old. This allegedly happened between August 2020 and December 2021, and the probable cause affidavit says he knew the girls would regard the conflict as offensive or provocative.