GRM Networks Community Improvement Grant deadline is November 1

The deadline for applications for the GRM Networks Community Improvement Grant Program is November 1. Applications may be downloaded by visiting this link. Grant amounts vary, with a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $1,500 awarded to successful applicants.

Questions regarding grant applications should be directed to Amy Davison at 660-748-2110 or [email protected].The Cooperative’s Board of Directors will review applications and award grant amounts.

Through the grant program, GRM Networks has positively influenced the communities in which it operates. Since 1999, GRM Networks has awarded more than 300 grants to deserving community organizations in its serving territory.