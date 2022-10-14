Galt Board of Aldermen approve water rate increase

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Galt Board of Aldermen approved an increase in water and sewer rates on October 12th. City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports this was after the results of a rate study were reviewed and showed the need for increases.

The new water rates include $20 for the base rate, which includes the first 1,000 gallons. That is an increase of $3.

There will be a charge of $10 for every 1,000 gallons after the first 1,000. There was a tiered rate structure previously for water after the first 1,000 gallons.

Sewer rates will be based on water usage like before. The base rate will be $18, which includes the first 1,000 gallons. That is an increase of $4.26.

There will be a charge of $6 for every 1,000 gallons after the first 1,000 for sewer. That is an increase of $2.26.

The rates will become effective with the next billing of November 1st.