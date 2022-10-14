Meeting results of Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education on October 12

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved a Career Ladder Plan on October 12th. The plan provides work on the district’s curriculum and additional money for teachers. The plan has three stages related to hours and financial incentives.

The board approved a Lau Plan for English Language Learner students. The plan was updated to reflect Newtown-Harris’s ability to provide services for ELL students. The district received a new ELL student recently.

Missouri Assessment Program and End of Course individualized student scores and reports arrived. The district is distributing them to staff to use as data and to parents for student updates. Families will have reports by parent-teacher conferences on October 24th from 2 to 6 o’clock.

Superintendent Doctor Matt Copeland invited Billy Thomas from TNT BBQ to provide food for parent-teacher conferences. The food will be available from 1:30 to 6 o’clock. Copeland will provide $10 per teacher to eat.

If teachers do not see parents for a parent-teacher meeting, the district will make other arrangements to get to 100% with meeting parents.

No classes will be held on October 24th. It will be a professional development day.

Newtown-Harris met its goal of hiring at least three substitute teachers before the end of the semester. They have already helped cover staff absences.

The district is working on a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education specialty crop grant to be used by the district’s food service. It uses Missouri-grown products. The $1,000 specialty crop grant could utilize local producers.

Copeland has talked to CyberSchool about using its online website platform. He said the platform would improve the website’s look and design. It would also allow the district to have social media advantages.

Newtown-Harris is working on Veterans Day plans. The district will provide a meal for veterans and showcase students’ academic achievements.

Copeland has been in contact with the water department regarding a boil order. The district is providing bottled water.

First Interstate Bank reached out to the district about money to donate. Some teachers submitted wish list items. For teachers who do not receive money, the list gives the district ways to help students, teachers, and the district.