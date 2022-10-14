Obituary & Services: William Joseph “Bill” Stamper

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

William Joseph “Bill” Stamper, 68, Princeton, MO passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his home.

He was born on September 1, 1954, in East Moline, Illinois the son of Horton Eugene and Opal Pauline (Miller) Stamper.

On June 9, 1973, he married Keri Ann Ormsby. She preceded him in death on July 21, 2015.

Bill was a graduate of Princeton High School in 1972. He participated in the Calamity Jane Shoot Out Gang for over 23 years and loved watching his grandchildren, farming, and John Deere Tractors.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Corey Stamper; and step-father, Ernest Clark.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Amanda McLain, Princeton, MO; son, Jeremy Stamper, Princeton, MO; sister, Jeania (Duane) Hobbs, Princeton, MO; brothers, James (Trish) Stamper, Princeton, MO, and Jack Clark, Spickard, MO; grandchildren, Gunnar, Maddox, and Sloane McLain; mother-in-law, Dorothy Ormsby Taylor, Princeton, MO and many nieces and nephews.

Bill has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO.

The family will hold Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 21 in Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, MO. There is no scheduled family visitation.