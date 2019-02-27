GEC Community Foundation awards grants to area schools

The GEC Community Foundation, Incorporated Trustees have awarded 11 grants totaling $4,181.

Education grants awarded to area school districts included North Harrison of Eagleville, Cainsville R-1, Princeton R-5, South Harrison of Bethany, North Mercer R-3 of Mercer, Pleasant View R-6 of Trenton, Spickard R-2, Pattonsburg R-2, and Gilman City R-4.

The grants were funded by member donations called Operation Round Up, where members voluntarily round up their utility bills each month to fund grants to eligible entities.

The GEC Community Foundation has awarded 641 grants totaling $383.814.62 to schools and community organizations since 2005. The Foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grant monies for education, health, and rural development within Grundy Electric Cooperative’s 12-county service area.

The service area includes Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy counties as well as portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan counties in Missouri and Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur counties in Iowa.

The next grant application deadline is April 1st. Applications are available on the Grundy Electric website, or by calling Grundy Electric Cooperative at 1-800-279-2249 extension 23 or 33.