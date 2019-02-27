Lake Viking Polar Plunge nets almost $15K for Special Olympics Missouri

The 12th Annual Polar Plunge on February 23rd at Lake Viking was a splashing success, raising $14,946 to date. A total of 53 men and women from around the area donned costumes and swimwear to take a chilly dip into Lake Viking. Their Reason for Freezin? The athletes of Special Olympics Missouri.

Online fundraising is still ongoing. Organizers of the plunge still hope to raise an additional $15,000 to reach the goal of $30,000 Donations can be made at www.somo.org/plunge.

Top individual fundraisers included the following:

1st Place Fundraiser – Jennifer Brownlee ($1,504)

2nd Place Fundraiser – Megan Shrewsbury ($1,432)

3rd Place Fundraiser – Carrie Pfeifer ($1,140)

Top fundraising teams included the following:

1st Place Team – Access II ($955)

2nd Place Team – The Justice ($609)

Top fundraising schools included the following:

1st Place School – Polo High School ($375)

2nd Place School – Chillicothe High School ($100)

Top fundraising law enforcement agencies included the following:

1st Place Law Enforcement – WMCC ($4,136)

2nd Place Law Enforcement – CCC ($3,178)

3rd Place Law Enforcement – CRCC ($2,864)

Competition for the Golden Plunger was steep this year. Participants are encouraged to come in costume and compete for the chance to take home the “golden plunger.”

Group 1st Place – Access II (Circus Food)

Group 2nd Place – Davies County Sheriffs (Strongman/Baby/Bearded Lady)

Group 3rd Place – WMCC (Circus)

Individual 1st Place – Rich Smith (Pennywise the Dancing Clown from It)

Individual 2nd Place – James Runde (Snake Charmer)

Individual 3rd Place – Jenny Brownlee (Ringmaster)

This year’s event was held in conjunction with Chillicothe Correctional Center, Western Missouri Correctional Center and Crossroads Correctional Center. Presenting sponsors included Smithfield Hog Production, Lake Viking Marine, Max Curnow Chevrolet/Buick, Woody’s Auto, Lake Viking Association, Gallatin Fire Department, North Missourian, and Cameron Optimist Club.

For more information about the Polar Plunge, visit www.somo.org/plunge.