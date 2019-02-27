Trenton Chamber of Commerce announces additional honorees

Additional honorees have been announced for the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet March 15th.

Selected as businesses of the year were Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments as well as Modine Manufacturing Company. To be recognized as an organization of the year is the Green Hills Recreation Association.

As announced earlier, Pillars of the Community to be honored are RW Kuehn and Phil Schlarb. The evening also includes a lip sync contest featuring four entries, a 50/50 drawing, and a drawing for use of a suite during a Kansas City Royals baseball game. The annual banquet is now scheduled for NCMC’s Ketcham Community Center in Trenton.

Tickets are 35 dollars each and payments can be made at the door on March 15th or the Chamber of Commerce will mail an invoice. Contacts to make reservations include

Chamber President Debbie Carman as well as Micah Landes of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance, Kim Washburn at US Bank, or Crystal Whitaker at Chiro Solutions, all in Trenton.