In the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court in Trenton this week a Galt resident, Christi Sims, waived a preliminary hearing and had her cases bound over to the October 10, 2019 docket for Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Sims faces charges from July 5th of possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of second degree tampering with a utility meter is dated May 3rd.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares