Store to open in Trenton that offers items from business owners and artisans

Local News September 27, 2019 KTTN News
Missouri Main Street Connection

A store in Trenton for small business owners and artisans to sell items will open in October 2019.

Main Street Mercantile will be located at 905 Main Street will open October 11, 2019, with store hours to be Thursday through Saturday from 10 to 5 o’clock. The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting the morning of October 25th at 11:45.

Items to be sold at Main Street Mercantile include women’s clothing, leather goods, home décor, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and ice cream.

Contact Main Street Trenton Executive Director Megan Derry for more information about Main Street Mercantile at 660-654-3716 or at director.mstrenton@gmail.com.

