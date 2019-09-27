MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of September 30, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of September 30 – October 6.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of October.

Business Route 71 – Drainage work at 13th Terrace in the city limits of Savannah, Sept. 30

Route V – Drainage work in front of Helena School, Oct. 1

Route DD – Drainage work at Route T, Oct. 2

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Mill Creek Bridge near Corning, through late November.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Sept. 30 – Oct. 4

Route Y – Drainage work from U.S. Route 136 to 200th Street, Sept. 30 – Oct. 4

Buchanan County

I-229 – Ramp CLOSED from 6th Street to I-229 northbound, Sept. 30, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

I-229 – Ramp CLOSED from I-229 northbound to U.S. Route 36, Sept. 30, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Route 371 – Resurfacing project from Route 752 to the Platte County line, Sept. 30 – Oct. 4. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

U.S. Route 59 – Turn lane reconstruction at the junction with Route 45, southbound only, Oct. 2

Caldwell County

Route N – Pothole patching from Route A to Route D (Carroll County), Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

Route A – Pothole patching from Route 116 to the Ray County line, Oct. 3 – 4

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The bridge replacement project is scheduled to be a part of the February 2020 letting.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through mid-October. This includes a 15-foot width restriction.

Route N – Pothole patching from Route A (Caldwell County) to Route D, Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Shootman Creek and Mound Creek bridges, Sept. 30 – Oct. 3. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.

Route V – Bridge maintenance at the Miami Station Bridge, Sept. 30 – Oct. 3

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Mussel Fork River and Overflow Bridges west of Keytesville through early 2020. Traffic will be diverted over a one-lane, signalized bypass during the replacement of the Mussel Fork River Overflow Bridge. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Middle Fork Chariton River and Overflow bridges through early 2020. These bridges are part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges program. Traffic will be directed through the work zone with temporary traffic signals. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Clinton County

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement just west of Route A, Sept. 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Crouch Road to Gilchrist Road, Oct. 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daviess County

Route DD – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through November.

Route B – CLOSED for bridge reconstruction at the I-35 overpass through November.

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED for repairs from flood damage at the Grand River Bridge through late September

Harrison County

Route Y – Pothole patching, Sept. 30

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to Bethany, Sept. 30 – Oct. 5

Route D – Pothole patching, Oct. 1

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage

I-29 – Guardrail replacement in the median from U.S. Route 59 (mile marker 67) north to U.S. Route 159 (Exit 79, Rulo exit), Sept. 30 – Oct. 4

Route 118 – Bridge maintenance over I-29, Oct. 2 – 4. This includes a temporary traffic signal to direct motorists and a 12-foot width restriction.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance from Route FF to Route 5, Sept. 30

Route 5 – Bridge maintenance on the Yellow Creek Bridge, Sept. 30

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project in the city limits of Chillicothe, Sept. 30. This will be night work only from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly with a 12-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Muddy Creek Bridge and the Medicine Creek Bridge, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Roach Lake Bridge, Sept. 30 – Oct. 6. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Coon Creek Bridge, Oct. 1

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Overflow Bridge, Oct. 2

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the railroad bridge 1 mile north of U.S. Route 36, Oct. 3

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Sealing project from the Iowa state line to Main Street in Maryville, Sept. 30

Route VV – Bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1. This includes a temporary traffic signal to direct motorists and a 10-foot width restriction.

Route YY – Pothole patching, Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

Route M – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 71 to Route J, Sept. 30 – Oct. 4

Route AF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 290th Street to 300th Street, Oct. 2, 8 am. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Brush Creek Bridge near Livonia through late November.

Route 129 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Iowa state line, Sept. 30 – Oct. 4

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of road), Sept. 30 – Oct. 4.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from the city limits of Green City to the city limits of Green Castle, Sept. 30 – Oct. 2. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route 129 – Sealing project from U.S. Route 136 to Route YY, Sept. 30 – Oct. 5. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program and will be included in the September 2019 letting.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route N to Poplar Avenue, Oct. 2 – 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 3 Shares