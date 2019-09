The Chillicothe Police Department reports a motorcycle rider sustained injuries when the motorcycle and a pickup truck collided in Chillicothe on Thursday afternoon.

The rider was taken to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe for evaluation.

The motorcycle rider reportedly exited a business in the 400 block of South Washington Street, entered into the northbound lane, colliding with the pickup.

The Chillicothe Police Department did not release the names of the motorcycle rider or pickup driver.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares