A Gallatin man facing felony charges of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault, and first-degree rape or attempted rape waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court this week.

Salvador Hernandez also has been charged with misdemeanor patronizing prostitution, 18 years and older and fourth-degree assault. Hernandez’s motion was granted for a furlough for a medical appointment subject to and only after he executes a HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) release.

The Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail is to set up an appointment for Hernandez within one week of the receipt of the executed HIPAA release. Jail staff or the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is to transport him to and from the appointment unless otherwise ordered by the court.

Hernandez’s cases were continued to January 22nd for a bond hearing.

A probable cause statement accused Hernandez of having deviate sexual intercourse with a confidential victim who was incapacitated at the time, incapable of giving consent, and reportedly restrained.