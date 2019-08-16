Former Bethany Mayor scheduled for court appearance

An initial arraignment has been scheduled in the Associate Division of Harrison County Circuit Court for a former Bethany Mayor charged with four felony counts of stealing $750 or more and 11 felony counts of forgery.

Online court information shows the arraignment for Robert Todd Williams is scheduled for Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 1:30 pm. Williams posted the full amount for his cash bond.

It was previously reported the charges stem from incidents that took place while Williams was the manager of Peterbilt of Bethany. He allegedly falsely billed several entities and stole tools and parts from several victims.