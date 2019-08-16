2019 Missouri Day Festival slated for October 18 through 20th

Plans are underway for the 35th Annual Missouri Day Festival in Trenton.

The “Missouri Day Embraces the Past, Looks to the Future” themed event will be held October 18th through 20th. The Trenton Rotary Club will organize the Missouri Day Parade that Saturday morning at 8:30.

Businesses, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to enter their floats, antique vehicles, machinery, and horses. The Trenton Marching Festival is also planned for October 19th.

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendor applications to bring a variety of items to shop for and food to eat during the Missouri Day Festival.

Contact the Chamber for an application or for more information at 660-359-4324.