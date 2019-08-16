Grundy County volunteer to be inducted into Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame

Longtime Grundy County 4-H volunteer Carrol Key will be inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17. The event occurs in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair and will be located at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center on the State Fair Community College campus in Sedalia. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

Carrol has been a leader for over 25 years spanning 1965-1989, 1999-2004, 2015-2019. She has worked with two clubs including the Pleasant Ridge Boosters and Helping Hands. She has been involved with numerous projects including horsemanship, horse judging, visual arts, and crafts, gardening, livestock judging, entomology, camping, foods, canning, move across MO, and share the fun activities. Their family was the Grundy Co. Farm Family in 1983.

Make plans to attend the ceremony as Grundy County 4-H and Missouri 4-H, honor Carrol for their dedication and service. The ceremony is a free event and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Missouri 4-H Foundation at 573-884-7641.