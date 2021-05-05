Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to meet on May 10, 2021

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled in Grundy County will discuss the chamber banquet next week.
A meeting will be held at the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on May 10th at 7 o’clock in the evening. Enter by way of the east entrance.
Other items on the agenda include FFDD’s portion of the county audit; transportation, Grundy County Opportunity Center, Hope Haven Industries, and Missouri Elderly and Handicapped Transportation Assistance Program reports; The Gifted Disability Team of Grundy County; Medicaid/Hope waiver; and vocational/educational activities.