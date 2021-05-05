Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to meet on May 10, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled in Grundy County will discuss the chamber banquet next week.

A meeting will be held at the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on May 10th at 7 o’clock in the evening. Enter by way of the east entrance.

Other items on the agenda include FFDD’s portion of the county audit; transportation, Grundy County Opportunity Center, Hope Haven Industries, and Missouri Elderly and Handicapped Transportation Assistance Program reports; The Gifted Disability Team of Grundy County; Medicaid/Hope waiver; and vocational/educational activities.

