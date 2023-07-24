Exciting lineup unveiled at Missouri State Fair on August 11

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Fair promises an exciting lineup of events and attractions for visitors on Friday, Aug. 11. The highlight of the day will be the Missouri Department of Conservation Day, offering fairgoers an opportunity to explore the wonders of wildlife and conservation efforts.

Visitors can head to the Conservation Building to witness captivating live animal exhibits throughout the day. Additionally, an invasive carp fish fry demonstration will take place at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., providing an informative and delectable experience.

Aside from the conservation-themed activities, numerous other events are scheduled to entertain the crowd on Aug. 11. Music enthusiasts can look forward to performances at the Budweiser Stage, including the Show-Me Showcase sponsored by 16/65 Digital at 2 p.m., the Clay Clear Band at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Soul Root at 9 p.m.

The Kid’s Stage, sponsored by Your Local McDonald’s, will feature exciting acts like Mr. Stinky Feet and the Chicago Honey Bear Dancers. Meanwhile, the Touchstone Energy Stage will host Cirque Zuma Zuma and Motown & More. Comedy lovers can enjoy the ShenaniGuns Comedy Wild West Show, sponsored by AOK RVs, and the WOW Water Circus.

For those looking to participate, the Biggest and Best Bell Bottom Contest at 6 p.m. on the Touchstone Energy Stage is the perfect opportunity to channel their inner Lainey Wilson and strut their funky fashion.

Animal enthusiasts won’t be disappointed either, as the Fair will hold livestock shows for beef cattle, draft mules, lamb, and swine.

Meanwhile, competitive spirits can engage in various contests held in the Floriculture and Home Economics Buildings, including the Show-Me State Tailgate Barbecue Contest.

Sports enthusiasts can cheer for the Exceptional Rodeo starting at 10 a.m. in the Mathewson Exhibition Center, or witness the thrilling Cowboy Mounted Shooting, with qualifying rounds continuing from Aug 10. The Starline Showcase Shootout will commence at 6 p.m. in the Mathewson Exhibition Center.

As the sun sets, the MRCA Show-Me State Rodeo will take center stage at 7 p.m. in the State Fair Arena, offering an action-packed evening. Music lovers can attend the sold-out concert featuring Lainey Wilson with Jackson Dean at 7:30 p.m. in the State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance.

A full schedule of events for Friday, Aug. 11, is available on the Fair’s website.

Moreover, the excitement continues as Missouri Electric Cooperatives (MEC) Day approaches on Friday, Aug. 18. MEC will distribute LED nightlights to the first 1,500 visitors to the MEC Building while offering a live line demo at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. showcasing safety, energy distribution, equipment, and linemen.

Aug. 18 will also feature entertainment like the Show-Me Showcase sponsored by 16/65 Digital at 2 p.m., Phil Vandel at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Dirt Road Addiction at 9 p.m. on the Budweiser Stage. The Mathewson Exhibition Center will host Draft Horse Hitches sponsored by Wolfe Agricultural Auctions starting at 5 p.m.

The Fair will continue to amuse attendees with livestock shows for dairy and beef cattle, gypsy horses, dairy goats, and swine. Cooking contests in the Home Economics Building, a Dahlia show, and a dairy goat milking contest are among the competitive events scheduled.

At 5:30 p.m., visitors can witness the solemn Military Flag Retreat Ceremony in front of the Historic Administration Building, sponsored by Capital Materials, Starline Brass, and Retrieving Freedom.

For those seeking more thrills, the Bull Riding Competition at 8 p.m. in the State Fair Arena is sure to deliver an adrenaline rush.

Music enthusiasts can revel in the performance by Nelly with Rahzel at 7:30 p.m. in the State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance.

As the Fair continues, equine shows are set to take center stage, starting with the 4-H and FFA Horse Show from Thursday, July 27, through July 30. The show, open to the public, will be held in the Mathewson Exhibition Center, Donnelly Area, and Coliseum.

Subsequent equine events will span from Friday, Aug. 11, until the last day of the Fair, Sunday, Aug. 20. Horse enthusiasts can enjoy various competitions, including the Light Draft Mule Show, Draft Mule Show, Open Mule Classes, Jacks & Jennets Show, and much more.

A detailed schedule for all equine events can be found on the Fair’s website.

Join the fun at the 2023 Missouri State Fair in Sedalia from Aug. 10-20. Embrace the excitement and create lasting memories with friends and family!

