North Missouri residents urged to take precautions as dangerous heat moves into the region this week

Dangerous heat will once again move into north Missouri and the Green Hills Region this week. Temperatures are predicted to hover around 100 degrees, with the temperature on Thursday topping 101 degrees or more. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is issuing a strong warning to residents of all ages as temperatures soar and humidity levels rise, creating hazardous conditions.

While heat-related illnesses are known to predominantly affect the very young, the elderly, and those with chronic health conditions, officials emphasize that healthy young and middle-aged adults are not exempt from the dangers of extreme heat. Last year, in 2022, Missouri reported a tragic toll of 23 fatalities due to heat exposure, ranging in age from 2 to 83 years.

DHSS Director Paula Nickelson emphasizes the importance of taking preventive measures during prolonged periods of high temperatures. Utilizing air conditioning, whether at home or in designated cooling centers, is identified as one of the most effective ways to combat heat-related health risks.

“Heat and humidity can place a lot of stress on the body,” warned Director Nickelson. “Heat exhaustion can strike suddenly and lead to potentially life-threatening heatstroke.”

To safeguard against heat-related dangers, Nickelson urges Missourians to check on vulnerable friends and neighbors, particularly the elderly and those with chronic illnesses. If assistance is needed for a senior citizen or an adult with disabilities due to the heat, individuals are encouraged to contact the state’s toll-free abuse and neglect hotline at 1-800-392-0210 or submit a report online. Additionally, it’s crucial to be aware that certain medications, as well as the use of drugs or alcohol, can impair the body’s ability to cope with heat, rendering one more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Authorities also remind the public to never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as this can lead to fatal consequences. In 2022, four of Missouri’s heat-related deaths were individuals left in hot vehicles. Even on relatively cooler days, the temperature inside a parked car can skyrocket by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes. Stress, distractions, and disrupted routines contribute to the tragic instances of children being forgotten in car seats. Always make it a habit to check the back seat each time you exit the vehicle.

Staying cool and safe during the sweltering heat involves following a few simple guidelines:

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, regardless of activity level. Avoid sugary and alcoholic beverages, as they can lead to dehydration. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, breathable, and loose-fitting clothing that allows air circulation. When outdoors, wear a hat and sunglasses for added protection from the sun. Seek cool environments: Stay indoors with air conditioning whenever possible. Identify local cooling centers for additional relief if needed. Schedule outdoor activities wisely: Plan outdoor excursions during the cooler morning or evening hours to minimize heat exposure. Pace yourself: Reduce physical activity during the hottest part of the day and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas. Wear sunscreen: Protect your skin from sunburn, which can impair your body’s ability to cool down and lead to dehydration. Prepare your home: Ensure your air conditioner filters are clean and cover windows that receive direct sunlight with drapes or shades. Stay informed: Pay attention to weather forecasts and heat advisories. Stay updated on the local heat index and adjust safety measures accordingly.

Recognizing the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and knowing how to respond is crucial. Signs of heat exhaustion include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, cold and clammy skin, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, and fainting. If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms, it is essential to stop physical activity, move to a cool place, preferably air-conditioned, loosen clothing, and sip cool water. Seek immediate medical attention if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.

Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency with symptoms such as a body temperature of 103°F or higher, hot and dry or damp skin, a rapid and strong pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, or loss of consciousness. If you suspect heat stroke, call 911 immediately and move the affected person to a cool place, preferably air-conditioned. Help lower their body temperature using cool cloths or a cool bath until medical assistance arrives. Do not give the person anything to drink.

Missourians are encouraged to take these precautions seriously and stay vigilant during the intense heat and humidity. By staying informed and implementing these safety measures, individuals can protect themselves and their communities from the potentially life-threatening effects of extreme weather conditions.

