Entries now being accepted for Festival of Trees event in Trenton

Christmas tree, auction, entertainment, and parade entries are being accepted for the 12th Annual Festival of Trees in Trenton.

The Christmas Parade will begin near the Rock Barn the afternoon of November 29, 2019, at 4:30. There will be a $100 prize for the best parade entry and a $50.00 second-place prize.

Entertainment will be held in the Rock Barn from 5 to 7 o’clock, and an auction of trees and other items will follow.

More information on entries for the Festival of Trees in Trenton November 29th can be obtained by contacting Brenda Thorne at 654-0218 or Judie Leininger at 359-5123.

