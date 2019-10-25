The Mercer County Library of Princeton will offer a quilted flag class in November.

The one-day class will start on the morning of November 8, 2019, at 9 o’clock. Participants are asked to bring a cutting board, cutter, sewing machine, scissors, and thread. They are also asked to bring material, including a 12 by eight section of navy stars, a quarter yard each of red and white material, and backing. A dowel rod is not included.

The quilted flag class November 8th costs $6.00, which covers the cost of batting.

Space is limited, and participants must sign up and pay at the Mercer County Library.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 12 Shares