Cameron PD arrests two during vehicle stops; confiscate more than $45,000 in methamphetamine

The Cameron Police Department made two arrests during vehicle stops Wednesday night in reference to drug possession.

The department reports an officer stopped a vehicle on Grand Avenue near Harris Street for a license plate violation and found the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine. The officer also found a child in the vehicle and called for assistance from the Missouri Department of Social Services.

Thirty-two-year-old Danielle Kern of Bethany has been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and one count of felony endangering the welfare of a child, with a bond set at $1,000.

The Cameron Police Department reports an officer stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation, found more than 570 grams of methamphetamine, discovered the vehicle was stolen from Kansas City and found stolen property.

Fifty-four-year-old Stephen Pettlon of Kansas City was charged with the felonies of second-degree trafficking drugs, first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and driving while revoked or suspended, with a $25,000 cash-only bond.

The Cameron Police Department estimates the street value of the methamphetamine taken Wednesday night was more than $45,000.

