Cameron PD arrests two during vehicle stops; confiscate more than $45,000 in methamphetamine

Local News October 25, 2019 KTTN News
Meth with police banner

The Cameron Police Department made two arrests during vehicle stops Wednesday night in reference to drug possession.

The department reports an officer stopped a vehicle on Grand Avenue near Harris Street for a license plate violation and found the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine. The officer also found a child in the vehicle and called for assistance from the Missouri Department of Social Services.

Thirty-two-year-old Danielle Kern of Bethany has been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and one count of felony endangering the welfare of a child, with a bond set at $1,000.

The Cameron Police Department reports an officer stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation, found more than 570 grams of methamphetamine, discovered the vehicle was stolen from Kansas City and found stolen property.

Fifty-four-year-old Stephen Pettlon of Kansas City was charged with the felonies of second-degree trafficking drugs, first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and driving while revoked or suspended, with a $25,000 cash-only bond.

The Cameron Police Department estimates the street value of the methamphetamine taken Wednesday night was more than $45,000.

Post Views: 983
Share138
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
138 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News