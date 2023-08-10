Drought conditions show improvement in Green Hills and across the state

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Drought conditions in Green Hills and the state have seen significant improvement over the past week, as indicated by the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map. The map, released on the morning of August 10, reflects conditions as of August 8.

Green Hills, which previously experienced extreme drought, now reports no such conditions. However, severe drought persists in several areas, including southeast Putnam County, northeast and southwest Sullivan County, roughly the southwest half of Linn County, eastern and southwest Livingston County, southeast Caldwell County, and southeast Grundy County. The remaining parts of these counties are grappling with moderate drought. Additionally, Mercer County is entirely under moderate drought, as is approximately the eastern half of Daviess County and the eastern and majority of southern Harrison County. The rest of Daviess and Harrison counties are facing abnormally dry conditions.

In a positive shift, parts of Northeast Missouri that were under extreme drought last week have now been downgraded to severe drought. Similarly, areas that were previously categorized as severely drought-stricken now report moderate drought. Northwest Missouri has also seen improvements, with regions that had moderate drought now being classified as abnormally dry. Furthermore, certain areas that were abnormally dry are now free from any drought or dry conditions.

Central Missouri has witnessed a reduction in extreme, severe, and moderate drought levels. Southern Missouri has followed suit, with a decrease in severe and moderate drought conditions. A larger portion of Southern Missouri now enjoys a respite from drought or abnormally dry conditions.

Statewide, abnormally dry conditions or varying degrees of drought affect 91.09% of the region, marking a 2.99% improvement from the previous week.

As of Thursday morning, August 10, Trenton’s rainfall was 4.81 inches below the year-to-date average. The week ending on August 8 saw 3.25 inches of rain recorded in the area.

