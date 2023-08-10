North Central Missouri College Savannah Campus now open

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Savannah Campus is now fully open for the fall 2023 semester. The new Savannah Campus provides easy, centralized, and affordable access to higher education for all, including several academic programs, state-of-the-art training and equipment, and friendly student-focused services.

Classes at the Savannah Campus begin August 22, 2023, and provide a full offering of degrees and certificates including an Associate in Arts (general education), Nursing, Radiologic Technology, Surgical Technology, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Early Childhood Development, Behavioral Health Support, Industrial Technology, Robotics Skills, Industrial Maintenance, and Robotics and Maintenance. The Savannah Campus will also have a Resource Center to help students with tutoring, library services, testing, and support.

Each program has the latest, state-of-the-art equipment allowing students to work directly with the industry-leading equipment, systems, and tools they would be using in the workforce. “We want our students to be fully trained, prepared, and comfortable entering into the workforce,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, President. “All of our faculty, our equipment, and our programs are designed to prepare students to directly enter the workforce with the knowledge and training they need to be successful or continue their education at a four-year institution. We could not do it without the incredible generosity of the community, our healthcare and industry partners, and donors. We would like to thank them for their support in this endeavor.”

North Central Missouri College held an Open House and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 9th. During the event, individuals could tour the facility and speak with faculty and staff to learn more about the programs and services offered.

NCMC moved its programs from the North Belt Center and the Northwest Technical School to the Savannah Campus. NCMC would like to thank the Northwest Technical School for its longstanding commitment and partnership with NCMC and our students.

Those wishing to tour the Savannah Campus may do so by visiting Campus Tour (Savannah Campus). For more information about the Savannah Campus and how to enroll for classes, please visit this link or contact the Admissions Department at 660-359-3948.

