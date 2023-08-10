Missouri Department of Revenue confirms license office to open in Trenton on August 14, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the new management contract for the Trenton License Office has been awarded to Nickels & Dimes. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Please note the current location 1846 E 9th St., Trenton, Mo., 64683 is currently closed to allow for transitioning to the new contractor. The office will reopen on August 14. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the telephone number will be 417-753-7538.

While the office is closed to transition to the new contractor, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Gallatin License Office – 502A S Main, Gallatin, Mo., 64640

Chillicothe License Office – 730 S Washington, Chillicothe, Mo., 64604

Milan License Office – 200 E 3rd St., Milan, Mo., 63556

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at this link.

Related