Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 11 arrests in north Missouri through August 10, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a series of arrests in north Missouri from August 7 to August 10, 2023.
The following details have been provided:
BUCHANAN County:
- 08/08/2023, 1:10 PM:
- CAYWOOD, JON E, 56, male, St. Joseph, MO
- Charge: Misdemeanor warrant – No valid license (Christian County)
- Held at: Buchanan County LEC
- Release Info: Bondable
- CAYWOOD, JON E, 56, male, St. Joseph, MO
- 08/08/2023, 8:52 PM:
- ATHA, REID N, 34, male, Saint Joseph, MO
- Charge: 1) Misdemeanor driving while intoxicated 2) Exceeded the posted speed limit
- Held at: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: 24-hour hold
- ATHA, REID N, 34, male, Saint Joseph, MO
- 08/08/2023, 11:49 PM:
- MUNSON, RICHARD D, 59, male, Stewartsville, MO
- Charge: 1) Misdemeanor driving while intoxicated 2) Failed to drive on the right half of the roadway
- Held at: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: 24-hour hold
- MUNSON, RICHARD D, 59, male, Stewartsville, MO
- 08/09/2023, 7:49 PM:
- MARSHALL, TERRELL, 33, male, Raytown, MO
- Charge: FTA – Local/city ordinance (Lee’s Summit PD)
- Held at: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: Bondable
- MARSHALL, TERRELL, 33, male, Raytown, MO
CALDWELL County:
- 08/09/2023, 4:30 PM:
- JACKSON, DEANDRE T, 37, male, Raymore, MO
- Charge: 1) FTA: Local/city ordinance (Lees Summit PD) x 2; 2) FTA: Non-support (Saline County); 3) No seat belt
- Held at: Caldwell County Detention Center
- Release Info: Bondable
- JACKSON, DEANDRE T, 37, male, Raymore, MO
ANDREW County:
- 08/09/2023, 9:20 PM:
- KARR, KYLE W, 56, male, Savannah, MO
- Charge: Driving while intoxicated – Prior offender
- Held at: Andrew County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: 12 hr hold
- KARR, KYLE W, 56, male, Savannah, MO
- 08/10/2023, 1:10 AM:
- SAGASTUME, LUIS M, 29, male, Kansas City, MO
- Charge: 1) Misdemeanor driving while intoxicated 2) Failed to drive on the right half of the roadway
- Held at: Andrew County Sheriff’s Department
- Release Info: 12 hr hold
- SAGASTUME, LUIS M, 29, male, Kansas City, MO
CLINTON County:
- 08/10/2023, 7:52 AM:
- LEYVAROJAS, JOSE A, 47, male, Olatha, KS
- Charge: 1) DWI – Misdemeanor 2) Speed
- Held at: Clinton County Jail
- Release Info: 12 hr hold
- LEYVAROJAS, JOSE A, 47, male, Olatha, KS
SCOTLAND County:
- 08/07/2023, 8:44 AM:
- GOTTMAN, SAMUEL R, 45, male, Memphis, MO
- Charge: Felony driving while intoxicated persistent offender
- Held at: Scotland County Jail
- Release Info: 12 hr hold
- GOTTMAN, SAMUEL R, 45, male, Memphis, MO
MARION County:
- 08/07/2023, 3:20 PM:
- HANSBERRY, MATTHEW T, 40, male, St Louis, MO
- Charge: Driving while intoxicated with drugs
- Release Info: Released due to medical issues
- HANSBERRY, MATTHEW T, 40, male, St Louis, MO
SHELBY County:
- 08/08/2023, 8:38 PM:
- FLOWERS, MICHAEL R, 36, male, Anabel, MO
- Charge: 1) DWI 2) No insurance 3) Failure to drive on the right half of the roadway
- Held at: Shelby County Sheriff’s Department
- Release Info: 24-hour hold
- FLOWERS, MICHAEL R, 36, male, Anabel, MO
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.