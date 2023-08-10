Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 11 arrests in north Missouri through August 10, 2023

Local News August 10, 2023August 10, 2023 KTTN News
Mo Highway Patrol Car (MSHP)
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a series of arrests in north Missouri from August 7 to August 10, 2023.

The following details have been provided:

BUCHANAN County:

  • 08/08/2023, 1:10 PM:
    • CAYWOOD, JON E, 56, male, St. Joseph, MO
      • Charge: Misdemeanor warrant – No valid license (Christian County)
      • Held at: Buchanan County LEC
      • Release Info: Bondable
  • 08/08/2023, 8:52 PM:
    • ATHA, REID N, 34, male, Saint Joseph, MO
      • Charge: 1) Misdemeanor driving while intoxicated 2) Exceeded the posted speed limit
      • Held at: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
      • Release Info: 24-hour hold
  • 08/08/2023, 11:49 PM:
    • MUNSON, RICHARD D, 59, male, Stewartsville, MO
      • Charge: 1) Misdemeanor driving while intoxicated 2) Failed to drive on the right half of the roadway
      • Held at: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
      • Release Info: 24-hour hold
  • 08/09/2023, 7:49 PM:
    • MARSHALL, TERRELL, 33, male, Raytown, MO
      • Charge: FTA – Local/city ordinance (Lee’s Summit PD)
      • Held at: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
      • Release Info: Bondable

CALDWELL County:

  • 08/09/2023, 4:30 PM:
    • JACKSON, DEANDRE T, 37, male, Raymore, MO
      • Charge: 1) FTA: Local/city ordinance (Lees Summit PD) x 2; 2) FTA: Non-support (Saline County); 3) No seat belt
      • Held at: Caldwell County Detention Center
      • Release Info: Bondable

ANDREW County:

  • 08/09/2023, 9:20 PM:
    • KARR, KYLE W, 56, male, Savannah, MO
      • Charge: Driving while intoxicated – Prior offender
      • Held at: Andrew County Law Enforcement Center
      • Release Info: 12 hr hold
  • 08/10/2023, 1:10 AM:
    • SAGASTUME, LUIS M, 29, male, Kansas City, MO
      • Charge: 1) Misdemeanor driving while intoxicated 2) Failed to drive on the right half of the roadway
      • Held at: Andrew County Sheriff’s Department
      • Release Info: 12 hr hold

CLINTON County:

  • 08/10/2023, 7:52 AM:
    • LEYVAROJAS, JOSE A, 47, male, Olatha, KS
      • Charge: 1) DWI – Misdemeanor 2) Speed
      • Held at: Clinton County Jail
      • Release Info: 12 hr hold

SCOTLAND County:

  • 08/07/2023, 8:44 AM:
    • GOTTMAN, SAMUEL R, 45, male, Memphis, MO
      • Charge: Felony driving while intoxicated persistent offender
      • Held at: Scotland County Jail
      • Release Info: 12 hr hold

MARION County:

  • 08/07/2023, 3:20 PM:
    • HANSBERRY, MATTHEW T, 40, male, St Louis, MO
      • Charge: Driving while intoxicated with drugs
      • Release Info: Released due to medical issues

SHELBY County:

  • 08/08/2023, 8:38 PM:
    • FLOWERS, MICHAEL R, 36, male, Anabel, MO
      • Charge: 1) DWI 2) No insurance 3) Failure to drive on the right half of the roadway
      • Held at: Shelby County Sheriff’s Department
      • Release Info: 24-hour hold

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Post Views: 565
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com