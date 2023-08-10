Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 11 arrests in north Missouri through August 10, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a series of arrests in north Missouri from August 7 to August 10, 2023.



The following details have been provided:

BUCHANAN County:

08/08/2023, 1:10 PM: CAYWOOD, JON E , 56, male, St. Joseph, MO Charge: Misdemeanor warrant – No valid license (Christian County) Held at: Buchanan County LEC Release Info: Bondable

08/08/2023, 8:52 PM: ATHA, REID N , 34, male, Saint Joseph, MO Charge: 1) Misdemeanor driving while intoxicated 2) Exceeded the posted speed limit Held at: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center Release Info: 24-hour hold

08/08/2023, 11:49 PM: MUNSON, RICHARD D , 59, male, Stewartsville, MO Charge: 1) Misdemeanor driving while intoxicated 2) Failed to drive on the right half of the roadway Held at: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center Release Info: 24-hour hold

08/09/2023, 7:49 PM: MARSHALL, TERRELL , 33, male, Raytown, MO Charge: FTA – Local/city ordinance (Lee’s Summit PD) Held at: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center Release Info: Bondable



CALDWELL County:

08/09/2023, 4:30 PM: JACKSON, DEANDRE T , 37, male, Raymore, MO Charge: 1) FTA: Local/city ordinance (Lees Summit PD) x 2; 2) FTA: Non-support (Saline County); 3) No seat belt Held at: Caldwell County Detention Center Release Info: Bondable



ANDREW County:

08/09/2023, 9:20 PM: KARR, KYLE W , 56, male, Savannah, MO Charge: Driving while intoxicated – Prior offender Held at: Andrew County Law Enforcement Center Release Info: 12 hr hold

08/10/2023, 1:10 AM: SAGASTUME, LUIS M , 29, male, Kansas City, MO Charge: 1) Misdemeanor driving while intoxicated 2) Failed to drive on the right half of the roadway Held at: Andrew County Sheriff’s Department Release Info: 12 hr hold



CLINTON County:

08/10/2023, 7:52 AM: LEYVAROJAS, JOSE A , 47, male, Olatha, KS Charge: 1) DWI – Misdemeanor 2) Speed Held at: Clinton County Jail Release Info: 12 hr hold



SCOTLAND County:

08/07/2023, 8:44 AM: GOTTMAN, SAMUEL R , 45, male, Memphis, MO Charge: Felony driving while intoxicated persistent offender Held at: Scotland County Jail Release Info: 12 hr hold



MARION County:

08/07/2023, 3:20 PM: HANSBERRY, MATTHEW T , 40, male, St Louis, MO Charge: Driving while intoxicated with drugs Release Info: Released due to medical issues



SHELBY County:

08/08/2023, 8:38 PM: FLOWERS, MICHAEL R , 36, male, Anabel, MO Charge: 1) DWI 2) No insurance 3) Failure to drive on the right half of the roadway Held at: Shelby County Sheriff’s Department Release Info: 24-hour hold



All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Related