Fatal head-on collision with big rig on Highway 65 leaves one dead and one seriously Injured

An accident occurred on Highway 65, south of County Road 350, at 11:44 AM on August 10, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, led by Trooper T.R. Peoples (912) and Major Crash Team member CPL R.V. McCormick (1181), responded to the scene.

The accident involved three vehicles: a 2007 Kenworth W900 driven by Mark Scholle, 51, of Tina a 2017 Peterbilt 375 driven by Debra Snellen, 69, of Jefferson City and a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Mildred M. Scott, 90, of Marshall.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound when it attempted to pass the Peterbilt 375 and collided head-on with the southbound Kenworth W900. Following the initial collision, the Chevrolet Equinox then struck the Peterbilt 375.

Both vehicles suffered varying degrees of damage. The Kenworth W900 had extensive damage and was towed by Shoemaker Tow from Excelsior Springs. The Chevrolet Equinox was totaled and towed by L and L Tow from Carrollton. The Peterbilt 375 had minor damage but was driven from the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, Mildred M. Scott, was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia but sustained fatal injuries. Another occupant of the Chevrolet Equinox, Willie Armstrong, 83, of Marshall, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City.

Both Scholle and Snellen were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. It remains unknown if Scott and Armstrong were wearing seat belts.

The crash investigation was assisted by CPL N.A. Perez (1426), TPR A.C. Hunolt (341), CPL D.W. Schubert (1288), TPR B.A. Billing (125), and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

