Wright Memorial Hospital achieves high-level care designations for stroke and heart attacks

Wright Memorial Hospital has recently received multiple designations relating to the high level of care provided for strokes and heart attacks.

Wright Memorial earned The Joint Commission’s Acute Heart Attack Ready Certification and The Joint Commission’s Acute Stroke Ready Certification.

Wright Memorial underwent a rigorous, onsite review to earn these certifications. During the visit, reviewers from The Joint Commission evaluated compliance with related certification standards. The Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

Additionally, for efforts to optimize stroke care and eliminate rural health care outcome disparities, Wright Memorial Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Rural Recognition Bronze award.

The award recognizes hospitals for their efforts toward acute stroke care excellence demonstrated by composite score compliance to guideline-directed care for intravenous thrombolytic therapy, timely hospital inter-facility transfer, dysphagia screening, symptom timeline and deficit assessment documentation, emergency medical services communication, brain imaging, and stroke expert consultation.

Also, with the recent certifications from The Joint Commission, Wright Memorial was designated by the State of Missouri as a Level III Stroke Center and a Level III STEMI Center.

The Time Critical Diagnosis (TCD) system, which implements the stroke and STEMI levels of hospital designation across the state, was created in 2013 through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. It’s a statewide emergency medical care response system aimed at providing faster response and quality care when a time-critical emergency happens. The goal is to create consistent, statewide rules and regulations to help emergency and hospital personnel ensure patients are transported and treated by the most appropriate facility for their conditions.