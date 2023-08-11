Inmate at Grundy County Law Enforcement Center files suit against Trenton officers, prosecuting attorney and hospital

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An inmate at the Grundy County Detention Center has filed a lawsuit in the district court of western Missouri against two Trenton police officers, the prosecuting attorney, and Wright Memorial Hospital.

KTTN News confirmed the suit was filed by Brandan Charles Bellamy of Trenton on July 28. The defendants are listed as officers Chanse Houghton and Michael Williams, Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett, and Wright Memorial Hospital.

Bellamy appeared Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court, requesting the dismissal of criminal charges from his October 7, 2022, arrest. The counts filed by Prosecutor Puckett accuse Bellamy of 1st-degree property damage, 3rd-degree assault on a special victim, resisting or interfering with an arrest, and 2nd-degree peace disturbance. Bellamy has pleaded not guilty.

Circuit Court Judge Matthew Krohn has taken the motion to dismiss under advisement. Krohn denied Bellamy’s request for modification of the bond, which remains at $15,000. These court cases have been continued until September 7.

Documents from Grundy County Circuit Court show a handwritten request, purportedly by Bellamy, as he is currently defending himself. Bellamy wrote that his request for dismissal of the counts is because he had filed a suit in federal court alleging misconduct by the police officers, prosecutorial misconduct, and alleged violations of his 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th, and 14th constitutional amendment rights.

Bellamy, in his request for dismissal of the Grundy County charges, claims a conflict of interest exists between the defendant and the prosecutor due to fear of retaliation. Bellamy wrote to the court that on October 7, the date of his arrest, he was “incoherent and experiencing a neurological disorder,” according to an incident report and diagnosis from Wright Memorial Hospital.

The Grundy County charges stem from a police investigation on October 7, which reported damages to a Dodge Charger Trenton police car, exceeding $750 to the rear passenger door and back window. Law enforcement accused Bellamy of causing physical injuries to officers Houghton and Williams by repeatedly kicking them, leading to the assault charges on what are termed “special victims.” The two officers were described as making an arrest when the defendant allegedly resisted using or threatening to use, violence and physical force. Bellamy’s actions, identified in a peace disturbance complaint, were said to have disturbed or alarmed other persons.

Court records show Bellamy has been on probation since August 2022 on felony counts of 1st-degree attempted burglary and 1st-degree property damage, which stemmed from an arrest on October 9, 2021. Bellamy appeared Thursday for a probation violation hearing. At his request, this hearing was continued until August 18 at 9 am.

His request to have legal counsel represent him at the hearing was taken under advisement by Judge Krohn.

