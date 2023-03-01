Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court held on February 28, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two defendants, facing criminal charges, waived preliminary hearings Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Michael Dillion Odor of Spickard is charged with 2nd-degree domestic assault and felony possession of a controlled substance – both from February 22nd. Odor was bound over to appear tomorrow (Thursday) in division one of the circuit court. At a hearing, the judge reduced bond to $10,000. The court denied two requests. One was from the defense attorney for Odor to be released on his own recognizance bond. The other was the state’s request for no bond.

Special conditions tied to the court-imposed bond include North Missouri Court Services and no contact with the victim. Odor admitted to a probation violation. On a plea agreement, probation was revoked, and sentenced Odor to 11 days on two counts of 4th-degree assault and one for 2nd-degree property damage from March 2021. Credit was given for serving the time. Restitution has been paid to the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

A Gallatin resident, Austin Lane Parker, was bound over to Division One for an appearance on April 28th in Grundy County Circuit Court. Parker is charged in Grundy County with 2nd-degree burglary stemming from May 30th of 2021.

Trenton resident Desmond Alexander Calton pleaded guilty to an amended charge stemming from an arrest on Saturday. The charge was reduced from a felony count. On a plea agreement for misdemeanor use of an unloaded weapon while intoxicated, Calton was sentenced to four days at the county jail and given credit for those days. He’s to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay the court costs. On the charge of misdemeanor stealing, Calton was fined $50.00.

Related