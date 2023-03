WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports equipment was stolen from the Gallatin area.

The equipment is described as a 1998 Case 95XT skid steer and a 24-foot Woodworth gooseneck trailer. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and secure personal property.

Anyone with any information on the equipment reported as stolen should contact the sheriff’s office at 660-663-3300 extension 9. Anyone who sees suspicious activity is also asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

