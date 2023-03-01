Chillicothe City Council addresses employee matters during executive session

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council took action on employee matters in an executive session on February 27th.

City Clerk Amy Hess reports a promotion was approved for Zach Parks to an engineer/paramedic at a rate of $19.33 per hour. His first day in the new position was to be February 27th.

Zach Dunn’s resignation was accepted, effective March 25th. The city will retain him as a paid-by-call firefighter/paramedic at $13.25 per hour.

The council approved hiring Hunter Swift as a full-time emergency medical technician/firefighter at a rate of $16.54 per hour. His first day is to be March 2nd.

Blake Rasmussen was hired as a full-time firefighter/paramedic at $18.04 per hour. His first day is to be June 1st or before.

