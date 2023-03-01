General Manager of Farmers’ Electric Cooperative, Rod Cotton, leaves the company

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Farmers’ Electric Cooperative Board of Directors has released a statement that General Manager Rod Cotton left the company, effective February 28th.

Megan Meyers with Farmers’ Electric says the coop does not know any other information on the matter other than what is provided in the statement.

Cotton was Chief Financial Officer at Farmers’ Electric before he was the general manager. He had worked at the coop for nearly 10 years in total. The board’s statement says the coop “achieved unprecedented levels of financial stability and electric reliability during [Cotton’s] tenure.”

The board appointed Farmers’ Electric Chief Financial Officer Lacey Capps and Operations Manager Troy Hermanson to fulfill the duties of managing the coop, effective immediately until an interim general manager is selected.

