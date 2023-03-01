Obituary & Services: Wanda Louise Crouse

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Wanda Louise Crouse, 81, St. Joseph, MO passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at a St. Joseph, MO assisted living.

She was born on December 22, 1941, in Ridgeway, Missouri the daughter of Garland Donnie and Gayle (Richardson) Gillespie.

On July 26, 1959, she married Donald Crouse in Cainsville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2021.

Wanda loved to fish, go antique shopping, and enjoyed traveling. In the past year, she had spent time playing cards and doing puzzles at Field Pointe in St. Joseph.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Wanda is survived by her son, Mark Crouse (Lori Taylor), Fort Worth, TX; daughter, Diana (Lewis) Johnson, Troy, KS; grandchildren, Calvin Johnson and Bailey Crouse; sister, Connie (Bob) Berten, Clarksdale, MO and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to sincerely thank Field Pointe Assisted Living in St. Joseph, MO for the excellent care they provided to Wanda.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4 in Oaklawn Cemetery, Cainsville, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Memorials may be made to the Oaklawn Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

