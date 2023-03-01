Ashley Hoerrmann hired as Milan Elementary School Principal

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Milan C-2 School District will have a different elementary principal next school year. The board of education February 28th approved the hiring of Ashley Hoerrmann. She will officially start the position on August 1st and replace current Elementary Principal Doctor Ashley Pauley.

Hoerrmann has served Milan C-2 since 2014. Most recently she has been the district’s technology director and curriculum coordinator.

She was part of the elementary team recognized at the state and national levels as an Exemplary Professional Learning Community School. She was also on the Elementary Leadership Team and served as a Lighthouse coordinator to usher in the Leader in Me Program.

Hoerrmann received a Master’s in Educational Leadership from William Woods University in 2017. She also received a Master’s in School Counseling from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 2020.

Related