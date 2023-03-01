Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to host a Father-Daughter Dance

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Father-Daughter Dance in April.

The “Jumping Jungle Jive”-themed event will be at the Trenton High School Commons on April 29th from 6 to 8 pm. A grand march will start in the performing arts center at 6:15. Refreshments and photos will be provided.

A daddy-daughter duo will cost $25.00 if purchased by April 21st. It will cost $30.00 if purchased after that date or at the door. Each additional daughter ages three to 12 will be $5.00.

Tickets will be available at the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce on April 3rd.

The Walker Law Office, LLC and Sonic Drive-In of Trenton sponsor the Father-Daughter Dance on April 29th.

