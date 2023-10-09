Chillicothe Fire Department responds to 302 East Jackson

On October 8, 2023, at approximately 1:23 p.m., Chillicothe Fire Department Engine 1 was dispatched to 302 East Jackson following reports of a natural cover fire threatening a residence. Upon arriving at 1:27 p.m., the team discovered a minor fire in the property’s backyard, situated alongside a wire fence.

Residents, including neighbors and bystanders, were already on the scene, attempting to control the flames using garden hoses. The firefighters from Engine 1 utilized a rake and a water can extinguisher to successfully douse the fire. It’s estimated that one to two gallons of water were used.

The fire was declared under control by 1:38 p.m.. The occupant of the residence has been identified as Ruth Courtney. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.