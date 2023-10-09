Chillicothe Fire Department responds to 302 East Jackson

Local News October 9, 2023October 9, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Firetruck news graphic
On October 8, 2023, at approximately 1:23 p.m., Chillicothe Fire Department Engine 1 was dispatched to 302 East Jackson following reports of a natural cover fire threatening a residence. Upon arriving at 1:27 p.m., the team discovered a minor fire in the property’s backyard, situated alongside a wire fence.

Residents, including neighbors and bystanders, were already on the scene, attempting to control the flames using garden hoses. The firefighters from Engine 1 utilized a rake and a water can extinguisher to successfully douse the fire. It’s estimated that one to two gallons of water were used.

The fire was declared under control by 1:38 p.m.. The occupant of the residence has been identified as Ruth Courtney. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.