Sunday morning fire totals combine southeast of Laredo

Local News October 9, 2023October 9, 2023 Digital Correspondent
A combine parked in a soybean field southeast of Laredo was found engulfed in flames early Sunday morning. By the time firefighters from the Laredo Fire Protection District arrived, the machinery was heavily involved in the fire.

District Chief Kenny Meeker confirmed that the combine was a total loss. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

The incident took place on property owned by Peggy Epperson, located about five miles southeast of Laredo off Route K. The combine was jointly owned by Ms. Epperson and Mike Epperson.

Chief Meeker stated that Mike Epperson had operated the combine before parking it around 9 p.m. on Saturday night. The fire was discovered the following morning around 7 a.m. after nearby residents heard popping sounds and saw smoke emanating from the machine. The initial assessment suggests that the fire originated in the rear section of the combine, near the engine compartment.

Mike Epperson’s sister and her husband, who live across the road from where the combine was parked, were the first to report the fire.

Laredo firefighters spent approximately four hours at the scene. No injuries were reported.

