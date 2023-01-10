Chillicothe Elks annual Gun and Knife Sports Show set to begin February 10th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe Elks Lodge Number 656 will hold the 21st Annual Gun and Knife Sports Show next month.

Attendees can buy, sell, and trade at the event February 10th through 12th. Hours will be that Friday from 5 to 8 o’clock in the evening, that Saturday from 9 to 6 o’clock, and that Sunday from 9 to 2 o’clock.

The event will have an emphasis on shooting and sportsmen. It will feature guns, knives, ammunition, and accessories. There will be 24-hour security. Admission is $7 per day.

A gun raffle will be held. One ticket will cost $5, three tickets will be $10, and eight tickets will cost $20. The winner gets a choice of a gun.

Food and drinks will be available, including homemade pies and desserts.

More information on the Gun and Knife Sports Show February 10th through 12th can be obtained by calling the Chillicothe Elks Lodge at 660-646-5350. Information on tables can be obtained by contacting Jim Donoho at 816-668-3667.

Related