Laredo Board of Education approves school insurance policy

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved a Missouri United School Insurance Council umbrella policy January 9th. Four million dollars worth of coverage will be $860.

Field trips were approved. Kindergarten through second grade will go to Kaleidoscope in the spring. Third through eighth grades will go to Jefferson City.

Elementary basketball will include third through sixth grade boys and fourth through sixth grade girls.

The board will review the school calendar for 2023-2024 and vote on it at the February meeting.

Laredo R-7 will run an ad regarding a United States Department of Agriculture grant and get bids for minivans.

The board entered into an executive session for legal, personnel, student information, personnel records, and confidential records.

