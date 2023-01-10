Laredo Board of Education approves school insurance policy

Local News January 10, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Laredo R-7 School
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved a Missouri United School Insurance Council umbrella policy January 9th. Four million dollars worth of coverage will be $860.

Field trips were approved. Kindergarten through second grade will go to Kaleidoscope in the spring. Third through eighth grades will go to Jefferson City.

Elementary basketball will include third through sixth grade boys and fourth through sixth grade girls.

The board will review the school calendar for 2023-2024 and vote on it at the February meeting.

Laredo R-7 will run an ad regarding a United States Department of Agriculture grant and get bids for minivans.

The board entered into an executive session for legal, personnel, student information, personnel records, and confidential records.

Post Views: 9
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.