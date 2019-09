Two drug-related felony charges were dismissed for a Cainsville man in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Charges were dismissed against Bartholomew Hazen for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—amphetamine or methamphetamine. The charges were from October 2018.

Hazen’s case moved from Harrison to Grundy County on a change of venue in March.

