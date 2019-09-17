Miss Missouri, Simone Esters, to attend Missouri Day Festival

The reigning Miss Missouri, Simone Esters will be among the special guests of this year’s Missouri Day Festival Parade. In addition, to appearing in the Parade on Saturday morning, October 19th, Miss Esters has also been invited to perform at both the indoor competitions and during the field show competition at CF Russell Stadium later that day. The featured twirler for Marching Mizzou, Miss Esters will present a baton twirling exhibition at both venues.

Currently a senior at the University of Missouri – Columbia, Simone is studying convergence journalism with an emphasis in emerging media. Her involvement on campus includes organizations such as Mizzou Panhellenic Association, Omicron Delta Kappa, Desire to Aspire and Marching Mizzou. As Miss Missouri, she serves as an ambassador to the Children’s Miracle Network and volunteers for both True North and the Ronald McDonald House.

Simone Esters was crowned Miss Missouri 2019 in June competing as Miss Metro St. Louis. Not only was she named Miss Missouri, but she was the overall evening wear/social impact statement preliminary winner and the overall talent winner earning over $14,000.00 in scholarship money.

Throughout her year as Miss Missouri, Simone will promote her social impact initiative of “Leave Your MARK,” which emphasizes the importance of mentoring, especially in the lives of at-risk kids. She advocates for the increase in both the quality and quantity of positive mentoring relationships. In an effort to leave her own mark, Simone has developed her own 501(c)3 non-profit called Writeous Girls, Inc. out of MIZZOU. Writeous Girls, Inc. is founded upon a curriculum that empowers young girls through writing in all forms.

The 35th annual Missouri Day Festival Parade rolls at 8:30 am on October 19th in downtown Trenton and is sponsored by the Trenton Rotary Club. Entries for the parade are currently being accepted by registering at the Trenton Chamber of Commerce website and going to Missouri Day Parade – entries.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 64 Shares