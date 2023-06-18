Cattle show results and rabbit show highlights at the Gilman City Fair

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

During the Gilman City Fair cattle show on Saturday, Cutler Epperson of Trenton showcased the Supreme Champion Bull, while Justin Dixon, also from Trenton, exhibited the Reserve Champion Bull.

In the heifer category, Kenzie Milligan from Ridgeway presented the Supreme Champion Heifer, and Kipton Thummell of Ravenwood claimed the Reserve Champion Heifer title. Ella Stephens from Chillicothe showcased the Supreme Champion Market Animal, with Josie Baker from Barnard exhibiting the Reserve Champion Market Animal. Brayden Cull from Chillicothe achieved recognition for Senior Showmanship, while Ryker Blackford from Pickering emerged as the Junior Showman at the Gilman City Fair cattle show.

In the rabbit show, Dakota Allen from Barnard secured the Best of Show distinction, and Ashley Chalfant from Gilman City received the Reserve Best of Show recognition. Adaline Anderson from Trenton earned Junior Showmanship honors, while Delanie Auffert from Pickering excelled as the Senior Showman.

