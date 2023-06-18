Salisbury teenager injured in SUV-deer collision and rollover

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Early Sunday, a Salisbury teenager sustained injuries when a sport utility vehicle collided with a deer and subsequently overturned.

The 17-year-old girl, whose name is withheld due to juvenile privacy guidelines, was transported to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with minor injuries. She was a passenger in the SUV driven by 18-year-old Mason Mayhew of Brookfield, who reportedly remained unharmed.

The accident occurred two miles east of Meadville on Highway 36 when the eastbound SUV struck the deer, veered off the right side of the road, and rolled over.

The SUV sustained significant damage, and the patrol report indicated neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

As per protocol, the patrol refrains from disclosing the names of juveniles in accident reports.

